Sambhal: Shia Community Offers Eid Prayers While Wearing Black Armbands Over Death Of Khamenei

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, March 21 (IANS) Members of the Shia community in the Sambhal district on Saturday offered Eid prayers while wearing black armbands as a mark of mourning and protest over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a brief altercation with the police officials reported during sloganeering in the Sirsi region.

Community members wore black armbands to symbolise grief and solidarity during what they described as a period of emotional loss. They stated that the gesture was intended to express collective mourning while still observing religious traditions.

During and after the prayers, some individuals raised slogans, and a procession was later organised in which chants such as“America Murdabad” were heard. Police personnel reached the spot to monitor the situation and ensure law and order. A brief verbal altercation reportedly took place between some members of the crowd and the police, but the situation was quickly brought under control.

Officials said that Eid prayers are otherwise being conducted peacefully across the region, with the administration maintaining strict vigilance.

The protests come in the backdrop of the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes involving the United States and Iran, which had triggered widespread reactions among Muslim organisations across India.

In Kashmir, which has a significant Shia population, large-scale protests were reported from areas such as Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama. Protesters were seen beating their chests and raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

In Lucknow, groups gathered near mosques, raising slogans, while women mourners were seen holding photographs of the Iranian leader and weeping.

Similar demonstrations were reported from Ludhiana in Punjab, where effigies were burnt despite the state's relatively small Muslim population.

Meanwhile, the Shia community in Ajmer had also announced a three-day mourning period.

However, in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, where Khamenei once visited, observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed. Villagers had announced a three-day mourning period as a mark of tribute to the Shia supreme leader. All celebrations and public events had been suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in this village.