Patna Administration Orders Probe After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 21 (IANS) The Patna district administration has ordered a probe into the collapse of an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of the city, a day after the incident, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Dhebra village under the Shahpur police station area, trapping two labourers under the debris, officials added. They said both workers were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. While one labourer is reported to be in critical condition, the other escaped with minor injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that the bridge was being constructed to connect Vijay Singh Path to Dhibra when the structure collapsed unexpectedly.

Rescue operations were carried out with the help of local residents and heavy machinery, including a JCB, to pull the trapped workers out of the debris.

The incident has once again brought attention to the recurring issue of infrastructure safety in the state.

Local residents have alleged serious irregularities in the construction process, claiming that the bridge lacked a proper foundation and pillars, and that substandard materials were used.

Villagers further alleged that essential reinforcements, including steel bars, were either inadequate or missing, raising serious questions about adherence to safety norms.

Authorities have assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the collapse and fix accountability. Further action is expected based on the findings of the probe.

Residents have also raised serious concerns about ongoing infrastructure work in the area. They alleged that two similar culverts were being constructed simultaneously, and while one has already collapsed, the second is reportedly being built using the same methods.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among residents, who have demanded strict action against the contractor as well as the officials responsible for supervising the project.

Authorities have assured that the ongoing probe will examine all aspects of the construction process, including allegations of negligence and the use of substandard materials.