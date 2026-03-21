Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra)-- A slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, with cold and partly cloudy conditions prevailing across the Kingdom.Rain showers are expected intermittently in northern regions, gradually extending to other areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea.Rainfall may be heavy at times particularly in the north and central regions accompanied by thunder and hail, raising the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region.Winds will be westerly to southwesterly and active, with strong gusts reaching up to 60 km/h in some areas, especially in the eastern and southeastern Badia regions. These conditions may lead to dust storms and reduced visibility.The Jordan Meteorological Department has warned of potential flash flooding in low-lying areas, hazardous wind speeds, thunderstorms, hail, and poor horizontal visibility due to fog and low clouds, particularly over high mountainous areas and parts of the Badia and plains. Motorists are also cautioned about slippery roads during rainfall.On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly further, with cold and partly cloudy conditions continuing in most areas. Intermittent rain is forecast in the north and central regions, and in limited parts of the east, possibly accompanied by thunder. Aqaba may experience light rain showers in the early morning hours. Winds will be moderate south westerlies, occasionally becoming active.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Monday, with cold and partly cloudy weather, particularly in the north and central regions. There remains a chance of light rain showers, especially in western parts of the Kingdom.Winds will be moderate southwesterlies.By Tuesday, conditions will remain cold and partly to mostly cloudy, especially in northern and central areas. Light rain showers are possible in the afternoon in parts of these regions, with moderate northwesterly winds.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between of 13 degrees Celsius, and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 24 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.