Air India Flight To Vancouver Turns Back After 8 Hours Due To Major Aircraft Error

In a major goof-up, an Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver had to turn back mid-air after flying for nearly eight hours on Thursday. The reason? The airline had sent the wrong type of aircraft for the journey.

The flight, AI185, took off from Delhi for Vancouver at 11:34 AM. The aircraft deployed was a Boeing 777-200LR. However, this specific plane did not have the required technical clearance for this particular route. The Vancouver route passes over high-altitude areas like the Himalayas, and flights operating on it need special emergency oxygen systems. Only the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are equipped and authorised for this service.

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Air India Goof-up

The ground staff realised their massive blunder only when the plane had already entered Chinese airspace, a full eight hours into the flight. They immediately instructed the pilot to bring the plane back to Delhi. After spending about eight hours in the sky, the flight landed right back where it started.

Air India has expressed regret for the trouble caused to the passengers. A spokesperson confirmed that everyone was moved to hotels and their journey would resume on Friday morning with the correct aircraft. The airline has also said it will launch an investigation into this serious lapse.

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