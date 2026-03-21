Rakesh Roshan Hails Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' As A New Era In Cinema

Rakesh Roshan Hails 'Dhurandhar' as a 'New Era in Filmmaking'

National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic outing, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', has been basking in praise since its release, as the highly anticipated sequel, following paid previews on Wednesday, hit theatres on March 19 with a bumper start that has captivated both audiences and industry veterans alike. The phenomenal start prompted veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to take to his X (formerly Twitter) account to commend the film's extraordinary success.

Heralding the sequel as the dawn of a new era in filmmaking, Roshan praised Dhar's directorial prowess and execution. "I just watched Aditya Dhar's historic Dhurandhar, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar," Roshan wrote. He further emphasized that the film's massive scale should be viewed as a positive shift for the industry. "This should not be considered as a threat but a healthy and much needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and Aditya Dhar has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!," he said..@AdityaDharFilms twitter/rBMMxcRPRY - Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 20, 2026

Cast and Crew Celebrate at Special Screening

Amidst the record-breaking box office numbers, the makers hosted a special screening for the cast and crew in Mumbai. Attendees included lead actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, alongside other key team members. During the event, an overwhelmed Aditya Dhar delivered an emotional address. Acknowledging the positive reviews, he expressed his profound gratitude. "Thanks to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film," the director said, thanking the team for their unwavering support.

Lighthearted Banter and Camaraderie

Glimpses of the post-screening celebrations were shared by actor Rakesh Bedi through a video on his Instagram handle. The interactive session featured lighthearted banter among the ensemble cast. When Bedi playfully joked about being hungry after the long screening, saying, "Chalo bhai, picture toh dekh li, ab bhookh lagi hai, kuch khilao yaar", co-star Arjun Rampal quickly quipped, "Aap toh sabko khaa gaye sir, aur kitna khaaoge? (You overshadowed everyone, sir. How much more do you want to eat?)."

The camaraderie continued as producer Jyoti Deshpande lauded Dhar's composed nature during the production's ups and downs. "He never panics and always gets his way. He's very, very special," she noted.

This prompted Ranveer Singh, who was standing in the last row with Sara Arjun and Yami Gautam, to playfully tease the director. Pointing toward Yami, Ranveer Singh joked, "Yeh 'gets his way' wali baat yahan par aakar khatam ho jaati hai." The lighthearted remark left Yami visibly emotional, laughing as she wiped away tears.

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' serves as a direct follow-up to the original 'Dhurandhar', which debuted last year in December 2025. The star-studded ensemble features R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. (ANI)

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