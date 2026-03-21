Eid-Ul-Fitr: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Wish Joy, Prosperity And Health

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi took to X to convey his wishes, stating, "Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and good health."

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