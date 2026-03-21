Arjun Rampal To Play Villain Against Rishab Shetty In THIS Film? Here's What We Know

After impressing audiences with his villainous role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Arjun Rampal has landed another big project. He is reportedly set to play the main antagonist in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj film.

In 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Arjun Rampal played ISI Major Iqbal. He portrayed a cold-blooded ISI mastermind, shown to be linked with terror attacks like 26/11. Audiences and critics loved his negative role, and now his next big project is making headlines.

According to reports, Arjun Rampal will soon appear as the main villain in 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. In this film, Rishab Shetty is playing the role of the great Maratha warrior. People believe Arjun's role will make the film's central conflict even more powerful.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Maintains Strong Hold, Eyes More Records

'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' is said to be a grand historical film. It will present Shivaji Maharaj's courage, strategy, and legacy on a massive scale. The movie will tell the story of the warrior who challenged imperial forces against all odds and made his mark in history.

Shefali Shah, who proved her acting mettle in series like 'Delhi Crime', will be seen as Rajmata Jijabai. Sandeep Singh is directing the film, and it will go on floors in the second half of this year. This will be a pan-India project with large-scale production. As per reports, the film is set for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027.

After 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Arjun Rampal has a busy schedule. Besides 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', he will appear in 'O Saathi Re' with Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. His lineup also includes films like '3 Monkeys', 'Penthouse', 'Punjab 95', 'Blind Game', and 'Battle of Bhima Koregaon', which could take his career to new heights.