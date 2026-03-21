Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 Indian Actresses In February By Ormax Media

Ormax Media has released its February list of the top 10 Indian actresses, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna. The rankings highlight the most popular and talked-about female stars across Indian cinema.

Every month, Ormax Media releases its list of India's top 10 heroes and heroines. The list for heroes is already out, and now it's time for the heroines. In the latest rankings, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Tamannaah have each climbed one spot higher. On the other hand, Trisha and Sreeleela have slipped down by one position. The rest of the actresses have held on to their spots. So, let's find out who grabbed the top spot and who's at the bottom of the list.For several months now, the number one spot has belonged to Samantha, who is shining as a lady superstar. Her stardom is unbeatable. For February too, she has secured the first place. Samantha is currently acting in the film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. It is also known that she recently had her second marriage with director Raj Nidimoru.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has secured the second position. Right after Samantha, Alia has been consistently holding the second spot. Nayanthara is at number three. She was in the third position last month as well, and has fixed her place there again, proving her power.

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Rashmika Mandanna has captured the fourth spot. Last month, she had dropped to fifth place, but she recovered in February, improving by one position. Recently, Rashmika went viral with news of her marriage. It is known that she has married Vijay Deverakonda.Kajal has moved into the fifth position. In January, she was at number six, so it's quite a feat for her to reach fifth place now. Kajal is very active on social media. This shows that even without new film releases, her following hasn't dropped one bit. Her one-spot jump in February is noteworthy.Trisha, who was in fourth place in January, has slipped down in the February list. She dropped two spots to land at number six. For the past few days, news about Trisha has been constant. The matter of her alleged affair with Vijay became a sensation in Kollywood. Despite the buzz, her drop in ranking is surprising. However, she has a chance to climb back up in March.Deepika Padukone is at the seventh spot. She was in the same position in January. It's surprising to see Deepika, who is usually expected to be in the top 5, slip this far down. She is currently acting with Allu Arjun in the film 'AA22'.Sai Pallavi has ranked eighth. Her position has remained the same for the last two to three months. Currently, Sai Pallavi is acting in the Bollywood film 'Ramayan'. She is also doing another Bollywood movie and a Tamil film with Dhanush.Milky beauty Tamannaah has secured the ninth spot. In January, she was at 10th place, so her jump to 9th is quite special. This is a clear sign that her popularity is on the rise.Meanwhile, Sreeleela, who was at 9th place in January, has now slipped. She is now at the 10th position. Sreeleela's pace has slowed down recently, which is why she lost a spot. However, she has a good chance to rise in the March rankings, as she is currently making waves with 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.