Leaders Extend Eid-Ul-Fitr Greetings, Emphasise Unity, Harmony

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq arrived at the Eidgah to offer Eid prayers along with devotees.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Minister Danish Azad Ansari said,“Today is Eid, a very important festival for the Muslim community. We all offered prayers here peacefully, and prayers are being held across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.”

In Delhi, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at Imamia Hall on the occasion. He extended his wishes, saying,“Heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country and to people around the world. We pray that the devastation of war and the spread of crises come to an end, and that the world is freed from them.”

In Patna, Bihar, JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar conveyed greetings on behalf of himself and his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said,“I extend heartfelt Eid greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the country and the people of Bihar.”

Minister Ashok Chaudhary also emphasised communal harmony, stating,“Just as we celebrate festivals like Holi and Diwali, in the same way we celebrate Eid and Bakrid. We respect all religions.”

In Mumbai, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan and Congress State President Ajay Rai also extended Eid greetings, stressing unity, happiness, and brotherhood.