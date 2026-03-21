BCCI Announces Schedule For India's 2-T20I Tour Of Ireland

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for India's upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. The World Cup champions will tour Ireland in June for a couple of T20Is, to be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast.

This will be India's first T20I assignment following their T20 World Cup 2026 victory and will begin immediately after the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Team India will face Afghanistan in a one-off Test match, followed by a three-match ODI series after IPL 2026. The ODI series concludes on June 20, and India will then start their tour against England with the first T20I on July 1 after completing their Irish assignment.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022, and 2023). This tour will mark India's return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," the board said in a statement on Saturday.

Ireland's men's side is set for a packed stretch of fixtures on home soil, starting with a landmark Test against New Zealand. A high-profile clash with India follows, with two matches lined up toward the end of June. The home summer wraps up in August when Afghanistan arrive for a five-game ODI series.

The schedule extends well beyond home conditions. Ireland are also due to travel to Nepal for a white-ball assignment under a newly formed five-year partnership. Additional tours include a visit to the United Arab Emirates, before culminating in a milestone multi-format tour of Pakistan in early 2027, marking their first appearance there.

The Ireland Men's programme sees a significant increase in activity over the next 12 months, with the potential for more to be added over the coming months, with a Test match against New Zealand and five ODIs against Afghanistan.

India tour of Ireland:

1st T20I: June 26, 7:30 PM IST (Belfast)

2nd T20I: June 28, 7:30 PM IST (Belfast)