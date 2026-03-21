Navroz 2024: PM Modi Greets Nation On Parsi New Year, Prays For Joy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Navroz, conveying wishes of prosperity and joy to citizens across the country. In a post on X, the Prime Minister greeted people and said, "Greetings on the special occasion of Navroz. Praying for a year filled with prosperity and joy. May everyone be healthy and may all aspirations be realised. Navroz Mubarak!"

Navroz, also known as Nowruz, marks the beginning of spring and symbolises renewal and new beginnings. The term originates from Persian, where 'Nav' means new and 'Roz' means day, translating to 'new day'. The festival is rooted in Zoroastrian traditions dating back to the time of Prophet Zarathustra and continues to hold cultural and religious significance, particularly among the Parsi community. Celebrations include decorating homes with flowers, wearing new clothes, and visiting fire temples.

Eid Fitr Greetings In another post on X, the Prime Minister also extended greetings on Eid Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. "Best wishes on Eid Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" he said. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her wishes, especially to the Muslim community. In her message, she emphasised the values of compassion, self-restraint, and service, urging citizens to strengthen societal harmony and support the underprivileged. In her message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Muslim sisters and brothers living in India and abroad. Celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony." (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)