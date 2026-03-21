Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Maintains Strong Hold, Eyes More Records
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on day two, holding steady after a record-breaking opening. With massive earnings worldwide, the film is already eyeing several new milestones ahead.
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its dream run at the box office, maintaining a solid hold on day two despite a slight dip. After a historic opening, the film remained strong, crossing the ₹200 crore mark in just two days and keeping its record-breaking momentum intact.
The film collected around ₹80–96 crore on its second day, witnessing a drop of nearly 20% compared to its opening day. However, this decline is considered normal after such a massive start, and the overall collections still remain exceptionally high for a weekday performance.
In just 48 hours, the total India net collection has crossed approximately ₹226 crore, while the worldwide earnings have surged beyond ₹300 crore. The strong performance is largely driven by the Hindi version, with other language releases expected to further boost numbers.
With such impressive figures early in its run, Dhurandhar 2 is now eyeing multiple box office records in the coming days. Trade experts believe the film could achieve one of the biggest opening weekends in Indian cinema, driven by strong word-of-mouth and massive audience turnout.
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