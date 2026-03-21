KTR Slams Telangana Govt Over Alleged Decline In Hyderabad IT Jobs

KTR Slams Govt Over IT Job Decline

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday condemned the Telangana government for allegedly admitting the decline in IT sector jobs in Hyderabad. In a post on X, KTR claimed that the government accepted the decline during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address and in the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka's speech in the Budget session of the Telangana assembly.

Telangana Budget 2026-27 Highlights

Taking a jibe at the state government, he asked whether the claims were made by AI or an "inefficient administration." "Telangana Govt has admitted twice in a week that IT sector jobs in Hyderabad have come down from 9.46 lakh jobs in 2023 to 9.39 lakh jobs in 2026!! Shocking to say the least. They've stated this first in Governors address on 16th March and reiterated the same in yesterday's Budget speech of the Deputy CM. Wonder if this was an effect of AI, or it's just plain inefficient Congress administration," he wrote.

This comes after Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the state assembly, proposing a total outlay of Rs 3,24,234 crore. The budget, estimating Rs 2,34,406 crore towards revenue expenditure and ₹47,267 crore for capital expenditure, focused on welfare, infrastructure, and rural development.

New Welfare Measures for Students

The Telangana budget also introduced new welfare measures, including the extension of the Mid-day Meal scheme to intermediate students in government junior colleges and the distribution of retrofitted motorised vehicles to differently-abled students pursuing intermediate education. "We are now extending a new Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges as well. Adolescence is a highly crucial stage of life, and the nutrition received at this age determines their learning ability and life expectancy," Vikramarka said in his budget speech.

"Our government is deeply committed to students and their empowerment. With the objective that physical disability should in no way become an obstacle to the education and progress of differently-abled students, and with the aim of providing suitable support to them, we have decided to distribute Retrofitted Motorised Vehicles to differently-abled students pursuing Intermediate education," he added. (ANI)

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