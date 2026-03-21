India Is Safest Country For Muslims Globally, Says BJP's Mohanty

Amid the escalating West Asia tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Peeyush Mohanty on Saturday claimed that India remains the safest country for Muslims globally. Speaking to the ANI here, Mohanty asserted that Islamic nations like Iraq and Iran currently lack the security found in India, crediting this stability to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP Leader on Global Muslim Safety

"Nowhere else in the world today are Muslims as safe as they are in India. Whether in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other Muslim country, Muslims are not safe there. Only Indian Muslims are safe, and this is because of our Prime Minister," said Mohanty.

He said that Muslims were not safe anywhere in the world, but on Indian soil. No Muslim is safe in those nations right now. Bombs are falling, Muslims are killing Muslims, and external forces like America are also involved in the violence, he added.

"Muslims are not safe anywhere in the world today. In several Muslim countries, there are internal conflicts between the Shia and Sunni sects. No Muslim is safe in those nations right now. Bombs are falling, Muslims are killing Muslims, and external forces like America are also involved in the violence. If a Muslim is safe today, it is on Indian soil. It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian Muslims feel secure here," he added.

An Appeal to the Muslim Community

"I request all my Muslim brothers, sisters, and mothers to pray for Modi ji during this holy month. Pray for his long life and for the success of his policies, which have ensured the safety and security of the entire Muslim community in India."

Context: West Asia Conflict

The conflict in West Asia began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. In response, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the air and water routes and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)