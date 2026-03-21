Social Media Reel Turns Deadly: BJP Leader's Son Dies While Filming Dangerous Stunt In Hubballi

Hubballi: A craze for making social media reels turned fatal for a 15-year-old boy, the son of a local BJP leader. The tragic accident happened on Thursday in Hubballi's Shejawadkar colony, located in the Mahalakshmi Layout area of Unkal.

The deceased has been identified as Namish Sangalad (15), son of BJP leader Vireesh Sangalad, a resident of Ravinagar. The accident occurred when Namish and his friends were trying to film an "action break" reel involving an Audi car and an electric scooter.

The plan was for both vehicles to speed towards each other and then brake suddenly. However, the stunt went horribly wrong. The driver of the Audi car lost control and rammed into the scooter. Namish, who was on the scooter, suffered severe injuries and heavy bleeding, and died on the spot.

Also read: Karnataka Officer Ends Life a Week Before Retirement, Blames Senior in Final Video

BJP Leader's Son Dies in Hubballi

A case has been registered at the North Traffic Police Station.

Speaking on the matter, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said, "The boy was studying in the 9th grade in Mysuru. He had come home for the Ugadi festival after finishing his annual exams. He went out with some friends from the neighbourhood to make reels and lost his life."

"It is not right for parents to give vehicles to their underage children. We are constantly trying to create awareness among parents, but some children still manage to drive without their knowledge. We will be taking stricter measures regarding this," he added.

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai visited KMCRI hospital to offer his condolences to the grieving family. He stated that such incidents should not happen and demanded that the police take strict action to prevent minors from driving.

Case Filed

A case has been registered at the Vidyanagar police station in connection with the boy's death.

A case has been filed against the minor who was driving the Audi. Commissioner Shashikumar also said that a notice will be sent to the owner of the car. "Action will be taken against the vehicle owner after the investigation is complete. The investigation is currently ongoing," he confirmed.

Also read: Karnataka: Man Dies in Police Custody in Tumakuru, Angry Villagers Lock Cops Inside