Eid Al-Fitr: Security Heightened At Kanpur's Badi Eidgah For Prayers

Security Heightened in Kanpur for Eid

The security at Badi Eidgah in Kanpur has been heightened as people gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers, officials said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Atul Kumar Srivastava told ANI that the police have made all the arrangements for Eid celebrations. "Keeping in mind the Namaz on Eid, all Police arrangements have been made. Barriers have been put up wherever necessary. Civil Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed. SWAT, surveillance team, cyber team and drone cameras, CCTV cameras are in place. Eid will be celebrated well, arrangements have been made," DCP Srivastava said.

Security personnel were stationed outside the Badi Eidgah in Kanpur to manage crowds and ensure public safety.

Celebrations Across the Country

In Mumbai, people offered namaz at the historic Mahim Dargah, a popular spiritual site that drew crowds of worshippers to seek blessings and celebrate the occasion.

In Tamil Nadu, massive gatherings marked the day. In Tiruchirappalli, thousands came together in open spaces to perform the Eid namaz. Similarly, a large number of people assembled at the Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Karumbukkadai, Coimbatore, for congregational prayers, turning the venue into a vibrant hub of worship and festivity.

In Rajasthan, the iconic Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer saw an early morning influx of worshippers. The Jannati Darwaza of the revered shrine was opened at 5 am, allowing them to offer prayers.

Fitr. The atmosphere remained vibrant as families exchanged greetings, signalling the start of day-long festivities across the city. Following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the mosque premises and surrounding streets of Old Delhi were filled with worshippers, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan. Significance of Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Earlier this morning, several worshippers converged at the Jama Masjid in the national capital to perform the special prayers of Eid