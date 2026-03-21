PM Modi, President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders Extend Eid Ul-Fitr Greetings, Wish For Harmony And Happiness

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, wished people across the nation joy and harmony.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion inspire hope, harmony, and compassion, and usher in joy and success," Radhakrishnan wrote in a post on X.

Several other leaders from the NDA government extended their greetings as well.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also extended his greetings - "May your prayers & fasts be accepted, and may God bless us all with peace, prosperity and happiness. Let us continue to work together with compassion and unity for our great country," he wrote on X.

Opposition leaders from around the country too took to X to wish everyone a joyous Eid.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi wished Indians celebrating Eid joy, prosperity, and good health in a video message posted on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge too wished everyone a joyous celebration.

"Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness. It reminds us of the strength found in our shared humanity and the beauty of our diverse, pluralistic society," Kharge wrote, adding, "May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and inspire us all to extend kindness and service to those around us. Eid Mubarak!"