Brant Audiology & Tinnitus Relocates Torrington Office To New Address To Improve Patient Access

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Brant Audiology & Tinnitus now serves Torrington patients from its new location at 665 Albany Ave, bringing hearing evaluations, tinnitus care, and hearing aid fittings closer to Southeast Wyoming.

Torrington, WY - Brant Audiology & Tinnitus has officially relocated its Torrington office to a new, more accessible location at 665 Albany Ave, Torrington, WY 82240, with operations beginning at the new site on March 16, 2026. This move reflects the practice's continued commitment to providing convenient, high-quality hearing care to patients in Torrington and nearby communities.

The new Torrington location offers an updated space designed to better serve patients seeking professional audiology services. With improved accessibility and a welcoming environment, the clinic supports individuals at every stage of their hearing journey, from initial evaluations to long-term care.

Patients visiting the new office can access a full range of services, including comprehensive hearing tests, tinnitus evaluations, diagnostic assessments, hearing aid fittings, and ongoing device maintenance. The practice also provides solutions such as assistive listening devices and hearing protection to support daily communication and hearing health.

Brant Audiology & Tinnitus continues to follow best-practice audiology standards, using advanced technology and personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs and lifestyle. The team focuses on long-term outcomes, ensuring patients receive consistent support and guidance after their initial visit.

The relocation allows the practice to better serve the growing demand for hearing care in the Torrington area. By offering a more convenient location, Brant Audiology & Tinnitus makes it easier for patients to access expert services without having to travel far from home. The practice remains dedicated to helping individuals improve their hearing, stay connected with others, and maintain a high quality of life.

With established locations in Cheyenne, Casper, and Wheatland, the Torrington office continues to play an important role in expanding access to hearing healthcare across Southeast Wyoming. The move strengthens the organization's presence in the region while maintaining its focus on patient-centered care and community connection.

Brant Audiology & Tinnitus is a trusted hearing care provider serving South-East Wyoming. The practice offers comprehensive hearing evaluations, tinnitus care, diagnostic services, hearing aid fittings, and custom hearing protection. With multiple locations and a team of experienced audiologists, Brant Audiology & Tinnitus is dedicated to delivering personalized care and helping patients hear better in their everyday lives.