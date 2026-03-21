Zanna Records Announces 'Live With No Regrets Analog Rebellion,' An Analog Recording Featuring Veteran Rock Musicians

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent label Zanna Records has announced plans for an upcoming hard rock recording project titled“Live with No Regrets - Analog Rebellion.” The project, written and produced by Gianluca Zanna, is scheduled to be recorded at Clear Lake Studios in Los Angeles at the end of March 2026.

According to information provided by Zanna Records, the recording will bring together a group of established rock musicians for a live analog session intended to capture performances in a traditional recording format.

Zanna Records describes the project as an effort to return to a classic rock recording approach, with performances recorded live to analog tape rather than relying on modern digital production techniques.

Origins of the Project

Producer and songwriter Gianluca Zanna says the project has personal significance, tracing back to his early years as a musician in Italy.

“When I was a young man in Italy playing guitar with my brother Marco, musicians like Rudy Sarzo were among the artists who inspired me,” Zanna said in a statement.“Those records shaped how I saw music. To now have the opportunity to record a song with musicians who played on many of those influential albums is something that means a great deal to me personally.”

Zanna originally wrote the song“Live with No Regrets” in 2025. According to Zanna Records, the song's original guitar arrangements were created by his brother Marco Zanna, who is now participating in the project as part of the recording.

Musicians Reportedly Participating in the Recording

According to Zanna Records, the recording session is expected to feature the following musicians:

Kevin Martin – vocalist known for his work with the rock band Candlebox

Robert Sarzo – guitarist and co-founder of the band Hurricane

Rudy Sarzo – bassist known for performing with Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake and Dio

Robin Diaz – drummer whose credits include Live, Candlebox, Chris Cornell, Peter Murphy and Daughtry

The project will also involve Danny Saber as executive producer. Saber is a producer and musician whose past collaborations have included work with artists such as David Bowie, U2, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Madonna.

Zanna Records states that Marco Zanna contributed the original guitar arrangements that formed the foundation of the song.

Recording Approach

Zanna Records says the session will be recorded entirely on analog tape at Clear Lake Studios in Los Angeles.

“This project is about capturing a real performance from experienced musicians playing together in the same room,” Zanna said.“We want to record it the way many classic rock records were made - live, raw, and analog.”

Legal and Industry Representation

According to Zanna Records, legal representation for the project is being handled by the David Helfant Law Firm. Public relations and artist representation is provided by Jodi Jackson of JJ Entertainment in Los Angeles.

In an email communication to the publisher of this release, Zanna confirmed that contracts with participating musicians have been signed and executed and that he has authorization to promote their involvement in the project.

Details about the project have also been published on the official website of Gianluca Zanna.

About Zanna Records

Zanna Records is an independent music label based in Sedona, Arizona, founded by musician and producer Gianluca Zanna. The label reports a catalog of more than 150 original singles across multiple genres and distribution reaching over 1,000 FM radio stations worldwide.

According to the label, its YouTube channel surpassed 19 million views in March 2026. Zanna Records states that its work has received coverage in publications including Rolling Stone, Forbes, Billboard Italia, Entrepreneur UK and Music Connection.

Additional information about the project can be found at:

Spotify.

YouTube.





