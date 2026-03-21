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Grandmark Air Conditioning has launched a new diagnostic standard for homeowners, utilizing X-ray AC and Roofing technology to identify hidden structural defects and internal system leaks that traditional visual inspections miss.

Fresno, CA - The traditional "visual inspection" for home infrastructure is becoming a thing of the past. Grandmark Air Conditioning, a leading roofing and HVAC contractor, has announced the official rollout of its X-ray AC and X-ray Roof diagnostic services. This technology allows homeowners to see through solid surfaces to identify catastrophic failures before they result in emergency repairs.

While most contractors rely on external gauges and eyesight, Grandmark Air Conditioning utilizes advanced imaging to provide a literal "inside look" at a home's most expensive systems. The X-ray AC service detects internal clogs, hairline coil fractures, and electrical weaknesses that are invisible to the naked eye. Similarly, the X-ray Roof service identifies moisture trapped beneath shingles and structural rot that often remains hidden until a collapse or major leak occurs.

"The goal is total transparency," says the team at Grandmark Air Conditioning. "Homeowners are often skeptical of repair recommendations because they can't see the problem. With X-ray technology, the proof is in the image. We aren't just telling the customer there is a problem; we are showing it to them in high definition."

By catching these "invisible" issues early, the company claims homeowners can extend the lifespan of their HVAC units by up to 30% and avoid the high costs of full roof replacements through targeted, data-driven maintenance.

Grandmark Air Conditioning is currently offering these advanced X-ray diagnostic sessions to residents throughout the area. Homeowners interested in a "no-guesswork" inspection are encouraged to book a consultation to see their home's health in a way never before possible.

About Grandmark Air Conditioning:

Grandmark Air Conditioning is a specialized HVAC and roofing contractor dedicated to precision diagnostics. By integrating medical-grade imaging concepts into home maintenance, they provide the most accurate assessment of home health in the industry.