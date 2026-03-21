JAS Stephens Real Estate Agency Earns Multiple Honours At National Industry Awards

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Team of JAS Stephens Real Estate celebrating award recognition at the 2026 RateMyAgent Awards, representing excellence in Melbourne's inner-west property market Stephens Real Estate, a long-established agency in Melbourne's inner west, has been recognized at the 2026 RateMyAgent Awards with major honours, including Independent Agency of the Year (Australia) and Rental Agency of the Year – Victoria. The agency and its team were acknowledged for strong performance in residential sales, property management, and customer satisfaction, supported by verified client reviews and market data.

JAS Stephens Real Estate, a long-established agency serving Melbourne's inner-west, has received multiple honours at the 2026 RateMyAgent Awards, highlighting its continued performance across both residential sales and property management.

The agency was recognised with Independent Agency of the Year (Australia) and Rental Agency of the Year – Victoria, two of the program's key awards. The RateMyAgent Awards are determined using verified client reviews and sales data, providing industry recognition based on customer satisfaction and transaction performance.

Michael Rowland:“Patrick well and thoroughly exceeded our expectations, absolutely terrific from the start to the auction day. He guided us through the process, was realistic regarding expectations and price, and gave excellent advice on preparing the house. He was always available.”

In addition to the agency-level honours, several individual agents from the firm received suburb-level awards across Melbourne's west. These included:



Agent of the Year – Footscray

Agent of the Year – West Footscray

Agent of the Year – Yarraville Rising Star of the Year – Victoria







The results reflect the agency's continued presence in Melbourne's inner-west property market, where suburbs such as Yarraville and Footscray have experienced sustained demand from buyers, sellers, and renters.

Local market activity across the inner-west has remained steady in recent years, supported by population growth, proximity to Melbourne's CBD, and ongoing residential development. Real estate agencies operating in these suburbs play a key role in managing both sales transactions and rental portfolios as demand evolves.

Founded in 1923, JAS Stephens Real Estate has operated in Melbourne's western suburbs for more than a century. The agency provides residential sales and property management services across several inner-west communities and is known for its long-standing involvement in the local property market.

The RateMyAgent Awards recognise agencies and agents across Australia using verified customer feedback, transaction data, and market performance indicators. The program highlights high-performing real estate professionals across both metropolitan and regional markets.

Recognition across multiple categories in the 2026 awards places JAS Stephens Real Estate among the agencies acknowledged for strong performance in Victoria's competitive real estate sector.

About JAS Stephens

JAS Stephens is a full-service real estate agency serving Melbourne's inner west. The team specialises in residential sales, property management, and rental services, providing expert guidance to both buyers and sellers. With a focus on personalised service and local market knowledge, JAS Stephens helps clients make informed property decisions and achieve their real estate goals. For more information, please explore the JAS Stephens website.















Summary

JAS Stephens Real Estate, a long-standing agency in Melbourne's inner west, has won multiple honours at the 2026 RateMyAgent Awards, including Independent Agency of the Year (Australia) and Rental Agency of the Year – Victoria. Several of its agents also received suburb-level awards. Founded in 1923, the agency specialises in residential sales, property management, and rentals, reflecting its strong local market expertise and commitment to client satisfaction.