Damage To The National Theater Would Be“Irreversible”

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Funded by Costa Ricans themselves, primarily coffee growers, the National Theater has been a jewel of the country since its founding in 1897; however, a poorly executed restoration process has caused“irreparable” damage to this historical and architectural landmark.

This was stated by Diego Meléndez, former director of the Heritage Center at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in the context of an investigation being conducted by the Legislative Assembly regarding damage to various decorative elements of the building.

“The cuts in the exterior walls are irreversible. A stone that has been cut with a saw is irreversible; and the damage to the doors is also very likely irreversible-although they can be repaired, the historical fabric has already been lost,” Meléndez explained to the Committee on Revenue and Public Expenditure, which is responsible for the report on the damage and those responsible.

The damage falls into two main categories: first, the facade of the theater's exterior wall, which was chiseled to mimic building blocks; and second, the removal of the exterior doors for maintenance. However, they were transported in unprotected trucks, excessively sanded, and repainted with a material incompatible with the building's heritage.

“Parts of the original trim had been sanded away, and from what I've read, basically every repair shop did whatever came to mind because no one told them what needed to be done to the doors,” added the former director.

The investigating lawmakers pointed to a lack of oversight and errors dating back to the initial contracting process for the restoration work, as they claimed that specialized criteria for the project were not taken into account.

“It is the most iconic building we have in this country-not the National Stadium, but the most iconic building for Costa Ricans-and they wreaked havoc right before our eyes, because you are the theater director, because you are in charge of national conservation,” legislator Kattia Cambronero lashed out at Guillermo Madriz, director of the National Theater, and José Fernando Madrigal, director of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCY).

In response, Madrigal stated that he had not participated in the hiring process or the creation of the poster, while the building's director claimed that the decision had been made by the National Theater's Board of Directors.

In addition, the legislators will summon the current Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports (MCJ), Jorge Rodríguez, to testify regarding the procedure, as he is the institution's highest-ranking official; he will also be required to explain his departure from the institution's board of directors.

When asked by this media outlet, the official stated that the decision was made“so as not to affect the quorum of the National Theater Board; I have decided to step aside for the next two weeks since I will be on tour in Guanacaste and attending the Arts Festival.”

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