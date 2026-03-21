2026 Predictions: The Most Important Astrological Milestones

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Fast-paced, surprising, ever-changing, and creative. That's how astrologer Francisca Germain describes the year ahead. We spoke with her about the astrological events that will have the greatest impact in 2026 and how they will affect our daily lives.

A new year always brings new astrological events that will influence, in one way or another, how we behave and interact with others. Francisca Germain, an astrologer with over ten years of experience and the creator of the well-known Instagram account @tropic, reviewed the most important milestones of the coming year and offered some suggestions for navigating them in the best possible way.

The major trends of 2026

. January 26 – Neptune enters Aries

This is unprecedented, as it hasn't happened in 165 years, so it will be a completely new cycle for everyone. Francisca explains that Neptune is the planet of dreams, intuition, and the dissolution of boundaries, so it will awaken in everyone-especially Aries-a strong need to pursue their dreams.

“It will bring a spiritual awakening that has to do with stopping living other people's lives and starting to live our own. It's a deep, internal shift that drives us to pursue our dreams,” notes the astrologer, placing special emphasis on babies born during this period, as they will be people deeply committed to their own dreams.

Without a doubt, Aries will be the most affected by this shift, redefining their goals and self-perception. It will also bring structural changes for Cancer in the home, for Libra in their relationships, and for Capricorn in their career.

February 13 – Saturn enters Aries

Francisca explains that during this period, we will gain awareness and maturity regarding our personal foundation, strengths, and what we want to build and lead.

Aries, Libra, Capricorn, and Cancer“will have to mature,” she notes. Aries will feel pressure and responsibility regarding their own life and decisions, while Libra will have to learn to set boundaries in their relationships and begin to“take charge of themselves and stop taking charge of everyone else,” adds the astrologer.

For their part, Cancer will need to set boundaries at home, and Capricorn at work. Francisca explains that this is a period for working hard and with patience, taking personal dreams and aspirations into account.

. April 26 – Uranus enters Gemini

This movement brings“total innovation” to the fields of communications and education, says Francisca. While it's a great opportunity for change, the astrologer warns that“it brings a lot of mental stress and wild, revolutionary ideas.” It will be a highly stimulating period, so she suggests“paying close attention to mental healt.”

Gemini will be the most affected sign, as they will undergo a personal and identity transformation. A need will arise to present themselves as they truly are in their image and in how they communicate. Meanwhile, Libra and Aquarius will be working on the digital revolution, building new systems.

. June 30 – Jupiter enters Leo

Jupiter represents creativity, and when it's in Leo, self-expression and the ability to create things from a place of authenticity and love are amplified or heightened.

This movement, Francisca explains, brings optimism and great courage. It's a period that primarily benefits Leo and will bring them confidence, luck, and growth. It will be a good year for Leo to lead projects, express their creativity, and give romance a chance.

On the other hand, signs like Aries and Sagittarius will benefit from plenty of creativity and romance. It will be a good time for those with creative or artistic projects. However, Francisca notes that, during this period,“you have to be careful not to think you're the center of everything all the time.”

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Revolution, power, and new structures are the characteristics that will prevail in this major astrological event. The planets Saturn and Neptune will meet in Aries, the sign with which the zodiac begins, signifying a collective reset. This sign represents new beginnings, individuality, and the strength to go after what one wants and needs.“There is talk of an absolutely unprecedented reset,” notes Francisca.

He also explains that“normally, when these two planets-which affect the entire collective-conjoin, they bring about the emergence of new social structures and a redefinition of who we are and our role in society.”

Saturn represents limits, rigid structures, responsibility, and maturity, while Neptune is the planet of fantasy. When this mixes with Aries-a sign representing war, action, and the martial-it will generate a collective need to return to direct action:“We won't want to just dream about how we could do it; we'll want to do it directly,” Francisca explains.

The astrologer suggests that this“is a year for the brave,” as it is an opportunity to make decisions that have been considered for a long time.“This translates into new leadership. People will emerge who will do disruptive things; original, non-conformist individuals will appear,” she adds.

The phenomenon of planetary retrograde occurs when the Earth's orbit accelerates due to its proximity to the Sun, creating the visual illusion that some planets are moving backward. While this is merely an optical illusion, in astrology it marks the beginning of a period of introspectio. Francisca suggests using these moments to review and rethink decisions.

. February 28–March 20 in Pisces.

. June 29–July 23 in Cancer.

. October 23–November 14 in Scorpio.

Francisca explains that Mercury governs areas such as communication, technology, and everything related to travel; because of its influence on the mind, its retrograde motion leads to errors in communication and interpretation, as well as misunderstandings. To deal with this, the astrologer advises carefully and attentively reviewing matters, avoiding signing important documents, making expensive purchases, or moving, and being prudent and cautious before any trip.

Venus in retrograde

. From October 3 to November 14 in Scorpio.

. From October 3 to November 21, moving from Scorpio to Libra.

When Venus goes retrograde, issues such as romantic relationships, self-esteem, money, desire, love, and appearance come under scrutiny. Francisca warns that financial complications may arise and suggests avoiding drastic cosmetic changes, such as surgery. She also notes that this period is not ideal for starting romantic relationships, as they may not last because it is a time for reflection and reassessment.

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Horoscope Predictions

“The Main Characters”

. Aries

The year 2026 marks a fresh start for them. A shift in identity, desires, and behavior is on the horizon. Francisca warns that what you start this year will shape the years to come:“If you hesitate, you'll fall behind.”

. Gemini

There will be changes in your social circles and projects. The astrologer advises you to make more conscious choices.“Less scattered, more focused-Uranus is going to have you going a mile a minute,” she adds.

. Gemini

There will be changes in your social circles and projects. The astrologer advises you to make more conscious choices.“Less scattered, more focused-Uranus is going to have you going a mile a minute,” she adds.

Leo

The word that defines this new year for them is“expansion.” New paths will open up: travel, studies, goals.“2026 pulls you out of your comfort zone and asks you to find meaning and direction,” says the astrologer.

. Libra

Relationships will be the focus this year. It's advisable to make clear decisions, as some commitments will solidify while others will fall apart. Francisca notes that“in 2026, you'll learn that sometimes choosing also means losing. Set boundaries, Libra!”

. Capricorn

The year 2026 will bring a profound shift in your emotional foundation. Family, home, and security will undergo a realignment.“What once seemed stable is no longer so, and that's not a setback-it's an update,” notes the astrologer.

“Those Who Will Learn the Most”

. Taurus

It will be a year of inner reflection. Francisca warns that it may be exhausting, but suggests facing it by letting go of old ways of controlling things.“Don't worry, Taurus-there's also much more calm and new opportunities on the way,” she adds.

. Virgo

People born under this sign have been undergoing an intense process of ridding themselves of what is harmful since 2025, so 2026 will take them to emotional places they might prefer to avoid.“Don't try to understand; instead, try to feel it and work through it,” advises Francisca.

. Scorpio

Changes are coming for them in their routines, work, and health. Francisca warns that burnout may set in if they continue to push themselves too hard:“In 2026, you'll learn that power also lies in taking care of yourself.”

. Pisces

In 2026, Pisces will prioritize their self-worth and finances. The confusion will end; the year will demand structure, boundaries, and concrete decisions.“Dreaming without structure is no longer enough,” says the astrologer.

“Those Who Will Flow”

. Sagittarius

In 2026, Sagittarius will see a rebirth of desire and creativity, but with a sense of responsibility.“Learning to enjoy without running away is the lesson,” says Francisca.

. Aquarius

For Aquarius, the new year will bring a profound shift in mindset. They will discover new ways to communicate and connect with those around them.

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