MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post San Pablo de Heredia Municipality Issues Warning About Scam Attempts appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Municipality of San Pablo de Heredia has warned the public about reports of scam attempts in the canton, primarily through phone calls and messages via WhatsApp.

According to a screenshot published by the municipality of one of the reports, some individuals are impersonating municipal officials in order to deceive citizens and obtain personal information.

In light of this situation, the municipality was emphatic in stating that none of its officials request confidential information over the phone, via messages, or through any other informal means of communication.

They also clarified that the institution does not send suspicious links or conduct official business via WhatsApp.

“We do not ask for sensitive information, we do not send any information that might be suspicious, and we do not contact any citizens via WhatsApp,” explained San Pablo Mayor Bernardo Porras.

Authorities urged citizens not to provide personal information, to avoid clicking on unknown links, and to immediately cut off any communication that raises suspicion.

“This is something we have to fight against-not just municipalities, but citizens in general, who must always be on the lookout for these types of scams,” said Porras.

The post San Pablo de Heredia Municipality Issues Warning About Scam Attempts appeared first on The Costa Rica News.