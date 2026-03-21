MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Check out the 2026 Holy Week schedule in San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The schedule will begin on Friday, March 27, with the traditional Fiesta del Perdón, which will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José, where more than 200 priests will be available for confessions from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

As part of the preparatory activities, on Wednesday, April 1, the blessing of the garden will take place in the grounds of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José, a tradition that brings together the faithful from different communities.

On Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., the solemn Procession of Silence will take place, departing from the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José and proceeding to El Carmen Parish, establishing itself as one of the most significant events of Holy Week in the capital.

On Friday, April 3, two of the main processions will take place. At 10:00 a.m., the Procession of the Encounter will depart from La Soledad Church and pass through various points in the city center until reaching San José's Central Park. Later, at 10:30 a.m., the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows will depart from La Dolorosa Church, passing by the Cathedral and the National Theater of Costa Rica before returning to San José's Central Park.

The activities will continue on Saturday, April 4, at 4:00 p.m. with the procession of Our Lady of Solitude, which will depart from La Soledad Church and head toward the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José.

Finally, on Sunday, April 5, at 9:30 a.m., the Procession of the Risen Christ will take place, departing from La Merced Parish and proceeding along Avenida Segunda to the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José, marking the conclusion of the celebrations.

The post Check out the 2026 Holy Week schedule in San José appeared first on The Costa Rica News.