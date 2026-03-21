IFL 2025-26: Moyano's Brace Powers Diamond Harbour To 2-0 Win Vs Aizawl

Antonio Moyano's brilliant brace in the second half proved decisive as Diamond Harbour FC registered a commanding 2-0 victory over Aizawl FC in Match 19 of the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Friday, according to a press release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Diamond Harbour climbed to the top of the table after their third straight win of the season, with nine points, while Aizawl FC dropped to seventh with five points. Antonio Moyano was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Team Formations and Changes

Both teams set up in 4-3-3 formations. Aizawl FC head coach R Lalruatfela made two alterations to his starting eleven, bringing in Laldanmawia and Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte in place of Laldawngzuala and Vanlalawmpuia. The release said that Diamond Harbour gaffer Kibu Vicuna also made two changes, handing starts to Sunday Kolawole Afolabi and R Ramdinthara at the expense of Jobby Justin and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez.

Scoreless First Half

Diamond Harbour were dominant from the first whistle, constantly attacking and keeping hold of the ball with a 74% possession. Aizawl were happy to play the waiting game and slowly found their groove after 20-odd minutes.

The momentum shift created a couple of half-chances for the hosts as they improved their possession towards the end of the first half. Though Diamond Harbour were the much better side in the first half, Aizawl defended resolutely, preventing any clear-cut opportunities and keeping the visitors' major threat, Luka Majcen, relatively quiet for most of the period.

Moyano's Brilliance in Second Half

The deadlock was finally broken shortly after the restart in the 47th minute. Capitalising on a poor clearance from Aizawl defender Rohmingthanga, Moyano picked up the loose ball and produced a precise finish. The Spanish midfielder calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia to give his side the lead, the release said.

The match picked up intensity as Aizawl began attacking in search of an equaliser, but they still lacked the cutting edge to create clear openings.

However, it was the visitors who doubled their advantage in the 77th minute. Bryce Miranda ran past two defenders to create an almost perfect chance, setting up Moyano with an empty net. Moyano made no mistake, clinically securing his second goal of the night.

After the second goal, Diamond Harbour completely controlled the proceedings. A hefty 11 minutes of added time were announced after play had to be halted briefly due to mist and bad light.

Aizawl did win a couple of late corners, but they failed to cause any threat to the Diamond Harbour defence. The visitors maintained complete dominance from the first whistle to the last, securing a crucial away victory. (ANI)

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