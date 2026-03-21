Delhi Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued For Rain And Strong Winds On March 21

Delhi Weather Update: On March 21, 2026, residents can expect rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the city and NCR region. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, urging caution and preparedness.

Delhi woke up on March 21, 2026, with partly cloudy skies and the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms due to unstable weather systems affecting the region today. Temperatures are expected to be mild for this time of year, with daytime highs in the mid‐20s °C and cooler night lows, offering some relief after recent warmth.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for rain and gusty winds across Delhi‐NCR as showers lashed the area earlier in the week. Residents experienced a temperature drop coupled with rainfall and breezes, signaling active weather rather than the typical early spring warmth.

Light to moderate rain, scattered thunderstorms, and intermittent gusty winds are likely through the afternoon and evening, bringing variable conditions and occasional heavy showers in parts of the city and surroundings. Weather patterns are driven by a western disturbance that is expected to move through northern India this weekend.

Overall, Delhi's forecast for March 21 points to changeable conditions, with rains dampening the day at times and winds keeping temperatures comfortable. People planning to be outdoors should carry umbrellas or rain gear, as the weather may remain unsettled. Conditions could improve slightly later in the week.