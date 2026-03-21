Rajasthan CM Orders Immediate Crop Damage Surveys After Heavy Rainfall

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday directed all district collectors to immediately conduct surveys to assess crop damage caused by heavy rainfall across the state.

The Rajasthan CM instructed officials to submit the crop damage survey reports at the earliest as possible.

In a post on X, CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan's prosperity is built on the foundation of its farmers, asserting that the state government stands firmly with them with "complete sensitivity and responsibility. "Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to immediately conduct surveys and submit reports at the earliest for the proper assessment of the damage caused to our farmer brethren due to heavy rainfall in various regions of the state. The prosperity of Rajasthan rests on the foundation of our farmer brothers and sisters. The state government stands firmly with you with complete sensitivity and responsibility. Providing prompt and adequate assistance to every affected farmer is our utmost priority, towards which the government is fully committed," said CM Sharma.

Strengthening Transportation for 'Viksit Rajasthan'

Earlier, on the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas 2026 celebrations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off 207 new buses at the Ajmer Road Bus Terminal on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Sharma announced that the BJP government in the state is working towards the path of "Viksit Rajasthan."

"I extend my greetings on the occasion of Rajasthan Foundation Day as well as Hindu New Year... Our government is working on the path of Viksit Rajasthan..." said Sharma, told reporters. Later, in a post on X, the Rajasthan Chief Minister stated that these buses will not only reduce the distance between cities and villages but will also provide a new direction to the state's development. "On the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, 207 new buses were flagged off to further strengthen, secure, and modernize transportation facilities for the residents of the state. These buses will not only reduce the distance between cities and villages but will also provide a new direction to the development of the state," said CM Sharma. (ANI)

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