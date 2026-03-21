Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Gusty Winds Forecasted On March 21

Kolkata Weather Update: On March 21, 2026, residents can expect thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds across the city. The IMD has issued an orange alert, advising caution and preparedness for variable, wet conditions.

Kolkata Weather Update: On March 21, 2026, Kolkata and surrounding areas are expected to see unstable and wet weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall throughout the day. This follows a system affecting West Bengal that has increased cloud cover and shifted weather patterns.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, signaling potentially disruptive weather including heavy showers, gusty winds, and lightning. These conditions could reduce visibility, cause waterlogging in low areas, and slightly disrupt road traffic. Residents are being urged to stay cautious when travelling or planning outdoor activities.

Thunderstorms expected today are part of a broader weather disturbance affecting the state, with hailstorm potentials and active atmospheric conditions reported across West Bengal into March 21. This reflects seasonal shifts into pre-summer patterns where localised storms frequently develop, bringing temporary relief from heat but posing brief hazards.

Overall, Kolkata's forecast for March 21 shows variable and wet conditions, with rain and storms in parts of the city. People planning to stay outdoors should carry umbrellas or rain gear, and commuters should allow extra travel time in case of brief waterlogging or slow traffic. Keep an eye on local IMD updates throughout the day.