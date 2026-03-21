Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 2: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Faces Big Dip, Dhurandhar 2 Takes Lead

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw an unexpected dip on day two despite a strong opening, while Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate, making the box office clash more intense.

South superstar Pawan Kalyan is making headlines for his new film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Despite clashing with Dhurandhar 2, Pawan's movie managed a solid opening day. The film is directed by Harish Shankar.

The second-day collection figures for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh are out, and they're pretty surprising. According to sacnilk, the film earned just ₹9.23 crore at the Indian box office on its second day. This is a huge drop from its first-day earnings of ₹34.75 crore. In two days, the film has made a net total of ₹43.98 crore in India, with a gross collection of ₹51.90 crore.

Reports suggest that the number of shows for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh was reduced on the second day. While the first day had 4,607 shows across the country, the second day only had 4,541. The theatre occupancy also took a hit, falling from 69% on day one to just 34% on day two.

Just to give you an idea, the overall theatre occupancy for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh was 31.26%. The morning shows had an occupancy of 19.54%, which rose to 34.31% for the afternoon shows and 37.15% in the evening.

Director Harish Shankar's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead, along with Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana. The film was made on a budget of around ₹120 crore.