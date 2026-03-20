Look: Sharjah Ruler Receives Eid Al Fitr Well-Wishers

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Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers on Friday evening at Al Badee Palace to mark Eid Al Fitr.<\/p>

On this blessed occasion, sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, businessmen, representatives of religious sects, members of tribes, and dignitaries offered their congratulations.<\/p>

Well-wishers expressed heartfelt blessings, praying for the Sharjah Ruler's continued health and wellbeing, and for further progress, prosperity, and blessings for the UAE as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.<\/p>