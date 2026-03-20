Deepika Padukone Enjoys Family Time With Ranveer Singh's Sister And Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on the evening of Friday, was spotted heading out for a concert in the city.

She was seen accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

In a video, Deepika was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered traditional outfit paired with a rich shawl.

She kept her hair tied in her signature sleek neat bun and accessorised her look with statement earrings, opting for a minimal yet elegant look.

Her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani was seen in a black outfit featuring bold white motifs, while sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani kept her look simple and understated.

In one of the clips, Deepika was seen interacting with her fans and obliging for selfies.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently riding high on the success of Ranveer Singh's recent release Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19.

The film has reportedly taken both theatres and the internet by storm.

The first instalment of the movie, which was released in December, had also received a strong response from audiences.

During the first part of the movie, Deepika had taken to her social media account to praise the makers and commend husband Ranveer Singh's performance following the success of the first part.

On the professional front, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

She then went on to star in umpteen number of successful films including Chennai Express, Piku, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela.

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer Singh's love story, the couple met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, following which they fell in love and got married in 2018 in Italy.

The couple later welcomed their daughter, Dua.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'King' which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

–IANS

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