Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Head Of Exploration, Tedy Setiabud Joins The Stock Network's Lel Smits

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Brisbane, Mar 21, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) has 4 highly prospective Copper/gold projects in Indonesia.Three of the projects-Trenggalek, Wonogiri, and Woyla-are located along the Sunda-Banda Arc, which hosts several world-class copper -gold deposits. These include Batu Hijau Mine with around 17 M oz Au, Elang Project with approximately 25 M oz Au, Tumpang Pitu with about 30 M oz Au, and the recent discovery Hu'u Onto in sumbawa Island with at least 27 M oz Au.With the recent Hu'u Onto discovery, we are increasingly confident that the Sunda-Banda Arc remains highly prospective. At Trenggalek, in particular, we are targeting similar porphyry-style mineralisation.As for our project in West Papua, we all know that Papua is globally recognised for hosting world-class copper-gold deposits. For example, Grasberg Mine is the largest single gold-copper deposit in the world, with approximately 100 M oz Au. There is also the Wabu Project, located near Grasberg, with resources of around 10 M oz Au.In Papua New Guinea, within the same orogenic belt, there are several major deposits such as Ok Tedi Mine with about 15 M oz Au, Frieda River with around 12 M oz Au, Porgera Gold Mine with approximately 20 M oz Au, and Wafi-Golpu with about 30 M oz Au.What's interesting is that on the Indonesian side of Papua, only Grasberg and Wabu have been discovered so far, whereas on the PNG side, multiple large deposits have already been identified. Why is that? I believe it is mainly because the Indonesian side remains relatively underexplored.That's why we are very optimistic about our project in Idenburg, which is located within the same highly prospective orogenic belt.To Watch the video, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.