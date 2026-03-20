Berger Montague (Canada) PC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

INVESTOR ALERT: Goeasy Ltd. Shareholder Class Action

20.03.2026 / 20:05 CET/CEST

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TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and international shareholder disputes, represents investors in a shareholder class action against Goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) and (USOTC: EHMEF), "Goeasy"; CUSIP: 380355, ISIN: CA3803551074); Dodds v. Goeasy Ltd., et al., CV-26-0005488-00CP. On March 10, 2026, Goeasy announced a charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M relating to its Lendcare business against gross consumer loans receivable of $5.5B as at December 31, 2025, and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees. Goeasy also reported that total net charge offs in the quarter were expected to be approximately $331M, and that it expects a net increase in allowance for credit losses on gross consumer loans receivable in the quarter of approximately $86M compared to the amount reported as at September 30, 2025. Accordingly, Goeasy advised that it would be withdrawing its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast. Moreover, Goeasy announced that it would need to correct the historical reporting practices of its LendCare business going back to 2024 because certain customer payments were being recorded as received while they were in fact in the process of being settled at month end – some of which were ultimately not collected – impacting Goeasy's reported delinquencies. The market's impact was harsh and immediate, sending Goeasy's share price from $115.55 down to $49.72. Goeasy's credit rating was also downgraded. Our clients' dedicated webpage with registration portal is found at .



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