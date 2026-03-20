Kate Moss's Portrait Sessions With Lucian Freud Will Be The Focus Of“Moss & Freud.” Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Kate Moss and Lucian Freud's Nine-Month Portrait Sessions Get the Biopic Treatment in“Moss & Freud”

A new biographical drama is turning one of the early 2000s' most improbable artist sitter pairings into cinema.“Moss & Freud,” directed by James Lucas and starring Ellie Bamber as supermodel Kate Moss and Derek Jacobi as British painter Lucian Freud (1922–2011), will premiere in the United Kingdom on May 29. The film first surfaced publicly at the London International Film Festival last October.

The drama focuses on the extended portrait sittings that began in 2001, when Moss approached Freud with a request she had long held close. In an interview with Dazed & Confused magazine, Moss said it was her dream to sit for the artist. Freud, known for his exacting approach and guarded working habits, agreed - a decision that set in motion a far longer commitment than either party initially anticipated.

According to details in the film's synopsis, what was expected to be a short engagement stretched into a prolonged series of sessions shaped by Freud's strict routines and expectations. The exchange is framed as both professional and personal: two famous Britons negotiating attention, control, and the peculiar intimacy of portraiture.

Moss was pregnant during the sittings, and later recalled the discipline demanded by Freud's process.“He taught me discipline,” she said in an interview. The commitment lasted nine months, a duration that underscores the physical and psychological endurance often embedded in Freud's portraits. During that period, Freud also tattooed two birds on Moss's back - a detail that the film uses to sharpen the sense of boundary-testing closeness between artist and sitter.

Freud completed the final painting in 2002. Officially titled“Naked Portrait,” it depicts a pregnant Moss reclining nude on a bed. Despite reports that both Freud and Moss felt largely negatively about the finished work, the painting was received positively within the art world, where Freud's late 20th- and early 21st-century portraits had become touchstones for a certain kind of unsparing realism.

The market response soon followed. In 2005,“Naked Portrait” sold at Christie's for £3.93 million ($7.29 million), a result that cemented the work's status not only as a cultural artifact of celebrity and fine art crossing paths, but also as a significant object within Freud's auction history.

“Moss & Freud” also gestures to a closely related episode in the painter's practice. Shortly before Moss sat for him, Freud enlisted model Jerry Hall for a pregnancy portrait. That work,“Eight Months Gone” (2007), later sold at Sotheby's in 2010 for £601,250 ($962,000), offering another data point in how Freud's portraits of pregnant sitters have circulated between private experience, public fascination, and the secondary market.

With its May premiere,“Moss & Freud” arrives at a moment when biographical dramas about artists are increasingly attentive to process - the long hours, the power dynamics, and the quiet negotiations that happen off the gallery wall. In this case, the film's central tension is built from a simple premise: what happens when a global fashion icon submits to the slow, demanding tempo of one of Britain's most formidable painters.