Irving Penn's Portraits Of Picasso, Botero, And More Head To Auction. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Irving Penn Portraits of Picasso, Botero, and Joan Didion Head to Christie's New York Photography Sale

A tightly edited group of photographs by American photographer Irving Penn (1917–2009) is set to come to market at Christie's next month, bringing his coolly exacting portraits of 20th-century cultural figures into the spotlight. The works will be offered in New York on April 3, as part of Christie's spring photography auction, which continues online through April 17.

The selection centers on Penn's portraits of artists and writers whose public images have become almost as mythic as their work. Among those featured are Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881–1973), Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi (1904–1988), American writer Joan Didion (1934–2021), Spanish artist Salvador Dalí (1904–1989), and Colombian artist Fernando Botero (1932–2023). Additional portraits in the sale include Willem de Kooning, Francis Bacon, Max Ernst, and Dorothea Tanning.

Christie's is positioning the offering as a reminder of Penn's range and his unusual ability to make celebrity feel both present and slightly withheld. Rebecca Jones, Christie's head of photography, described Penn as“one of the most lauded and influential photographers of the 20th century,” pointing to a practice that moved fluently between genres: still lifes, dye transfer prints, fashion imagery for Condé Nast, and portraits made across decades of travel and studio work.

Penn's reputation was forged early through his work at Vogue, where he developed a visual language that favored restraint over spectacle. His portraits are often pared back to essentials, with a controlled elegance that turns posture, hands, and the angle of a face into the primary drama. Although he worked primarily in black-and-white, Penn also produced highly saturated dye transfer prints, a process prized for its depth of color and tonal precision.

The auction arrives amid continued market strength for the photographer. Penn's auction record was set in October 2025, when“Gingko Leaves, New York (1990)” sold for $567,600 at Phillips. That result came during Phillips's“Visual Language: The Art of Irving Penn” sale, which totaled $4.98 million.

Jones noted that demand has remained resilient even as a substantial volume of Penn's work circulates:“The high esteem for his work continues to be evidenced in the marketplace,” she said, adding that around 80% of Penn lots offered last year sold.

Among the Penn highlights at Christie's are“Girl Behind Bottle Jean Patchett, New York (1949),” the dye-transfer print“Ginkgo Leaves, New York (1990),” and the portraits of de Kooning, Bacon, Ernst, and Tanning. Beyond Penn, the spring photography auction comprises more than 250 lots spanning the medium.

Penn's photographs are held by major institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Victoria & Albert Museum, and the Centre Pompidou, a museum footprint that has long reinforced his standing as both a fashion-world innovator and a rigorous modern portraitist. With Christie's assembling recognizable images alongside less frequently seen works, the April sale is poised to test how collectors are valuing Penn's particular blend of intimacy, polish, and psychological distance.