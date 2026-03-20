Art Dubai Postpones 2026 Edition To May. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Dubai Pushes 20th Anniversary Fair to May and Plans a Leaner, Program-Driven Format

Art Dubai has postponed its 2026 edition and will rework the fair's structure in response to escalating conflict across the Gulf, shifting the event from its original April dates to mid-May.

The fair, which was slated to mark its 20th anniversary, had been scheduled for April 17–19 at Madinat Juneirah as part of Dubai Art Week. Organizers now say the 2026 edition will run May 14–17 and proceed in what they describe as an“adapted format,” developed after consultations with artists, institutional partners, and participating galleries.

Rather than replicating a conventional booth-based fair model, the revised edition is expected to be more“focused and flexible,” emphasizing presentations, collaborations, and public programming. In a statement, organizers framed the decision as an effort to keep Art Dubai functioning as a connective platform for the region's cultural ecosystem, even as conditions on the ground remain volatile.

The postponement comes amid heightened instability that intensified after February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Tehran responded with missile attacks targeting locations across the Arabian Gulf. Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, intercepted incoming projectiles during the exchanges.

In the U.A.E., authorities advised residents and visitors to remain at home beginning March 1 as a precautionary measure. The advisory was followed by a wave of temporary closures and suspensions across the country's cultural landscape. Institutions affected include the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai, the Sharjah Art Museum, and NYU Abu Dhabi, while the Sharjah Art Foundation suspended tours and public programming.

Commercial galleries in Dubai have also paused operations, including multiple spaces at Alserkal Avenue. Among those that temporarily shut their doors are Leila Heller, Firetti Contemporary, Taymour Grahne Projects, and Perrotin.

For Art Dubai, the recalibration underscores how quickly the region's arts calendar can be reshaped by geopolitical events. By moving the fair to May and prioritizing programming and collaboration over a standard sales-floor layout, organizers appear to be betting on a model that can better absorb uncertainty while still convening artists, institutions, and galleries at a moment when many cultural venues have been forced to go quiet.