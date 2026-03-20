Monet And Van Gogh Masterpieces Hit The Shampoo Aisle

MENAFN - USA Art News) Dove's New Limited-Edition Haircare Line Puts Monet, Cassatt, and Van Gogh on Walmart Shelves

A trip down the shampoo aisle is getting an art-historical gloss. Dove has introduced a limited-edition haircare collection,“The Art of Repair,” featuring three products - shampoo, conditioner, and serum - packaged with reproductions of canonical paintings by Claude Monet, Mary Cassatt, and Vincent van Gogh. The line is being sold exclusively at Walmart.

The artworks all come from Washington, D.C.'s National Gallery of Art. According to a museum representative, the images used on the bottles are in the public domain, and the National Gallery of Art (NGA) was not involved in the project.

The trio draws from a familiar museum roster: Monet's“The Japanese Footbridge” (1899) appears on the shampoo, centering one of the French Impressionist's most recognizable motifs. Cassatt's“The Loge” is used for the conditioner; the painting is described in the materials with two date ranges - listed as 1878–90 and also as c. 1878–80 - and depicts a theater scene that aligns with the American artist's recurring interest in modern social spaces. The serum features van Gogh's“Roses” (1890), a floral still life that the NGA notes is the museum's only example of that subject by the Dutch painter.

Dove's concept leans on the language of conservation. The brand says the collection was inspired by art conservators, positioning hair repair as a kind of everyday restoration. Emily Barfoot is quoted in the campaign materials describing the parallel between the careful work of preserving paintings and the promise of repairing damage.

The packaging design underscores the museum reference. Press materials state that the darker, opaque backgrounds behind Monet's and Cassatt's images were“artfully designed to evoke the feeling of a gallery setting, allowing the featured artworks to stand out on shelf,” with the aim of“bringing the elevated experience of art into the haircare aisle.” By contrast, van Gogh's“Roses” is printed on a clear bottle, layered over a golden-toned serum inside - a small visual trick that turns the product itself into part of the composition.

The launch also extends beyond the shelf: Dove is rolling out an advertisement styled around an art heist, a pop-cultural wink that treats these familiar images as coveted objects even in a mass retail context.

For museums, the episode is a reminder of how frequently public-domain collections circulate far beyond gallery walls. For brands, it's another sign that the visual authority of the canon - especially works associated with careful preservation and cultural prestige - remains a powerful shorthand, even when the setting is a fluorescent-lit aisle rather than a white cube.