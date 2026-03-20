LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Advances PP2A Inhibition Strategy In Evolving Oncology Landscape

Recent research shows how chemotherapy and immunotherapy can complement each other when used together. Within this evolving scientific landscape, LIXTE Biotechnology is pursuing a strategy designed to improve the performance of existing cancer treatments. Inhibiting PP2A with LB-100 may increase tumor sensitivity to chemotherapy and radiation while also enhancing immune system activity against cancer cells.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Experts working across oncology are exploring how different treatment approaches can work together to improve outcomes for cancer patients. One area drawing significant attention involves combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy to help the immune system better recognize and attack tumors. LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) is working within this emerging field through the development of its experimental compound LB-100, which is designed to enhance the effectiveness of existing cancer therapies by targeting biological mechanisms that influence immune recognition and tumor sensitivity to treatment.

Interest in combining therapies stems from the reality that many cancers do not respond adequately to immunotherapy alone. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins such as PD-1 or PD-L1 to enable immune cells to attack tumors, have transformed treatment for certain cancers but still leave...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LIXT

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.