Oncolytic Virus Therapy Is Set To Transform Cancer Care

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Enormous resources are being channeled into studying different ways to support the immune system in its fight against cancer. One emerging approach is the use of oncolytic viruses. This approach seeks to leverage viruses to destroy cancer by attacking and killing its cells.

Plenty of work therefore needs to be done to get this therapy to a level where it combats the cancer without triggering adverse events in patients. Scientists are hard at work honing this treatment approach, and companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) are putting plenty of resources into...

Read More>>

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.