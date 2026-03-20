Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Delivers Critical Security And Defense Solutions To Governments And Organizations

Safe Pro Group delivers AI, drone-based services, and ballistic protective gear, to customers in the defense, law enforcement, humanitarian, and homeland security industries. At the heart of the company's mission is a computer vision technology used to rapidly detect and identify small explosive objects such as landmines in drone footage, enabling safer and more efficient field operations in both conflict and post-conflict zones. The company maintains close communication with government and commercial clients, recently signing and completing key contracts.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a technology company delivering advanced security and defense solutions to customers in government and industry, such as homeland security, law enforcement, defense, humanitarian, and commercial markets.

The company is addressing the global multi-billion dollar need for scalable defense, demining, and public safety solutions. Safe Pro Group has three business units that each play a distinct role in supporting...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.