Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Strengthens Rare Disease Pipeline Program Through UK Regulatory Innovation Designation

Designations granted by leading global regulatory agencies play a critical role in advancing drug-development programs. The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted Promising Innovative Medicine designation to Soligenix's SGX945 (dusquetide) for the treatment of Behçet's disease. The recent designation in the United Kingdom builds on other regulatory recognitions previously granted to dusquetide.

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Regulatory recognition from international health authorities can significantly shape the trajectory of emerging therapies worldwide, particularly in rare disease development where clinical pathways are often complex and resource intensive. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases and unmet medical needs, recently received such recognition as its investigational therapy SGX945 was granted Promising Innovative Medicine (“PIM”) designation by the United Kingdom's (“UK's”) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

Designations granted by leading regulatory agencies play a critical role in advancing drug-development programs. These recognitions often signal that a therapy shows potential to address serious conditions where few treatment options exist. According to the UK MHRA, the PIM designation is awarded to...

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