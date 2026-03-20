Katara All Lit Up For Eid Al-Fitr Festivities
Decorative arches, glowing crescents, and hanging light installations lined the streets, while families and groups of friends strolled through the area, taking photos and enjoying the celebrations. The blend of traditional design and modern lighting added a distinctive charm, turning Katara into a visual highlight of Eid festivities in blade-->
Visitors paused at iconic spots to capture memories, while others explored the cultural spaces, plazas, and walkways that buzzed with activity. The festive decorations reflected the spirit of the occasion, combining joy, creativity, and a strong sense of community.Katara Cultural Village Eid al Fitr Eid Mubarak
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