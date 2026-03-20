Katara All Lit Up For Eid Al-Fitr Festivities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village came alive on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as visitors gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan in a vibrant, festive setting. The destination was illuminated with colourful lights and large“Eid Mubarak” displays, creating a lively atmosphere in the blade-->

Decorative arches, glowing crescents, and hanging light installations lined the streets, while families and groups of friends strolled through the area, taking photos and enjoying the celebrations. The blend of traditional design and modern lighting added a distinctive charm, turning Katara into a visual highlight of Eid festivities in blade-->

Visitors paused at iconic spots to capture memories, while others explored the cultural spaces, plazas, and walkways that buzzed with activity. The festive decorations reflected the spirit of the occasion, combining joy, creativity, and a strong sense of community.

Katara Cultural Village Eid al Fitr Eid Mubarak