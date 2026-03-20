Last-Minute Eid Shopping Drives Surge In Markets, Souq Waqif Leads Crowds

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Markets and shopping malls across the country were bustling on the eve of Eid al-Fitr as families and individuals rushed to complete their final purchases ahead of the holiday.

The familiar annual scene reflected the festive spirit of Eid, with shoppers seeking clothing, gifts, perfumes, sweets, and other essentials for hospitality.

Commercial activity was vibrant in both traditional markets and modern retail centres, with Souq Waqif emerging as one of the busiest destinations.

The market drew large numbers of citizens, residents, and visitors, offering a shopping experience that blended heritage, celebration, and entertainment.

As the final hours before Eid approached, footfall increased noticeably.

Stores selling clothing, perfumes, shoes, gifts, and confectionery saw particularly strong demand, as many shoppers preferred to leave some purchases until the last minute.

Vendors noted that the night before Eid is among the busiest periods of the season, with sales often rising well above normal levels.

Shop owners said shopping trends extended beyond new outfits to include traditional perfumes, incense, dates, sweets, and Arabic and Qatari coffee – items closely associated with receiving guests during Eid.

Souq Waqif was especially lively, with walkways crowded by families moving between shops offering perfumes, traditional garments, handicrafts, sweets, and nuts.

Restaurants and cafés remained busy late into the night, as many visitors chose to continue their evening in the market after finishing their shopping.

Families made up the largest share of shoppers, with parents taking their children to choose Eid clothes in person, turning the outing into part of the celebration itself.

Children appeared particularly excited as they explored shops for new outfits, toys, and gifts, while some families paused to take photos amid the festive atmosphere.

Many shoppers said that buying on Eid night carries a unique feeling – one that blends anticipation, excitement, and the joy of preparing for Eid morning.

Meanwhile, promotional offers and discounts introduced by several stores helped drive customer traffic.

Retailers rolled out special Eid deals on clothing, shoes, perfumes, and cosmetics, which merchants described as a key factor in boosting sales, particularly among bargain-seeking shoppers.

Demand also remained high for traditional items linked to the occasion, including Arabic perfumes, incense, and heritage clothing.

Authorities took measures to organise movement inside markets and ensure smooth traffic flow around busy commercial areas, helping provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment.

Some businesses also extended operating hours late into the night to accommodate the surge of last-minute shoppers.

The lively atmosphere extended beyond retail outlets.

Restaurants and cafés recorded strong visitor numbers, especially in Souq Waqif, where open-air dining areas remained full until late hours.

This continued activity highlighted the market's role not only as a retail hub but also as a key tourism and leisure destination.

Amid the current regional circumstances, shoppers also showed a high level of compliance with instructions issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Visitors followed movement regulations within markets and malls, observed public safety measures, and co-operated with security personnel stationed at key locations.

This contributed to smoother crowd movement, reduced congestion, and improved traffic flow around commercial districts.

shopping malls Eid al Fitr