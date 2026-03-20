Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eid Prayer At Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab


2026-03-20 11:07:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Large numbers of worshippers gathered at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab mosque to mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as Qatar celebrated the end of the holy month of blade-->



 PICTURES: Thajudheen

From the early hours, the mosque and its surrounding courtyards were filled with people arriving for the special Eid prayer, forming long rows that reflected a strong sense of unity and blade-->

Following the prayers, scenes of warmth and tradition unfolded. Men embraced and exchanged greetings, offering well-wishes for peace and blessings. The gathering highlighted the importance of community, as people from different backgrounds came together to share the moment.

worshippers Ramadan Eid al Fitr

MENAFN20032026000067011011ID1110889799



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search