Eid Prayer At Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab
PICTURES: Thajudheen
From the early hours, the mosque and its surrounding courtyards were filled with people arriving for the special Eid prayer, forming long rows that reflected a strong sense of unity and blade-->
Following the prayers, scenes of warmth and tradition unfolded. Men embraced and exchanged greetings, offering well-wishes for peace and blessings. The gathering highlighted the importance of community, as people from different backgrounds came together to share the moment.worshippers Ramadan Eid al Fitr
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