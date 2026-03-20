Eid Prayer At Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Large numbers of worshippers gathered at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab mosque to mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as Qatar celebrated the end of the holy month of blade-->





PICTURES: Thajudheen

From the early hours, the mosque and its surrounding courtyards were filled with people arriving for the special Eid prayer, forming long rows that reflected a strong sense of unity and blade-->

Following the prayers, scenes of warmth and tradition unfolded. Men embraced and exchanged greetings, offering well-wishes for peace and blessings. The gathering highlighted the importance of community, as people from different backgrounds came together to share the moment.

worshippers Ramadan Eid al Fitr