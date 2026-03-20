Mahuchikh Soars To World Indoor High Jump Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ukraine's world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh dominated the women's high jump to win the first gold on offer at the world indoor championships in Torun, Poland, Friday.

Mahuchikh, the Olympic champion who won a first world indoor title in Belgrade in 2022, cleared a best of 2.01m.

Australia's reigning world indoor and outdoor champion Nicola Olyslagers shared silver with Serbia's Angelina Topic and Ukrainian Yuliya Levchenko.

“Before Torun, I had already collected the full set of world indoor medals but, coming here, I realised how I'm hungry for the gold one,” said Mahuchikh.

“Torun is the city where many Ukrainians moved after the war was started in our country but I was really surprised how many fans came here to support me. It was amazing.”

The four medallists were the sole jumpers left in competition at the 1.96m mark.

The bar was raised to 1.99m and first up was Mahuchikh. She sailed over, but so did the three others.

Mahuchikh kept up the pressure with a first time clearance of 2.01m.

All three of her rivals struggled with that height, registering three failures apiece to hand victory to the Ukrainian, who had three failed attempts at 2.06m.

One of the stars of the three-day competition in Poland is Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who smashed the indoor 800m world record last month.

Untimely injuries have prevented the 24-year-old from taking part in the past three editions of the world indoors.

But the Briton, who earned Tokyo Olympic silver and Paris Olympic gold and who has two world outdoor silver medals and a bronze, looks to be in perfect shape and coasted through her heat in 2:00.32.

“I am glad to take the win today, it is a job well done,” said Hodgkinson.

“It is all about controlling your pace. I am happy to run again tomorrow.

“I have gone to the championships before and then not run due to injury so I am really happy now to get to the start line and go to the next round. I hope I will end with the gold medal.”

The semi-finals of the women's 800m are scheduled for 1122 GMT on Saturday, with the final set for 1853 GMT on Sunday.

Azu leads favourites

Defending champion Jeremiah Azu safely negotiated the first round of the men's 60m, with the semi-finals set for 1916 GMT and the final at 2022 GMT later Friday.

“Coming here as the title defender, I don't feel any pressure,” said Britain's Azu.

“Today is going to be a long day. It looks a lot easier on TV than it is in reality. I want to bring the title back to the UK.”

Azu, who clocked a heat-winning 6.55sec, finds himself in the middle of a US-Jamaica sandwich.

The strong trio of Jamaicans led by Kishane Thompson, the world and Olympic 100m silver medallist, all won their heats as they seek to end the Caribbean island's gold drought in the event.

The US team have never had a problem picking up golds, with the likes of Maurice Greene, Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell all previously winning on the world indoor stage. Bromell, who won back in 2016 and was part of the world gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team last year in Tokyo, won his heat in a leading 6.52sec.

US newcomer Jordan Anthony, world leader at 6.43sec - joint ninth on the world indoor all-time list, also cruised in his heat.

“I felt really good during the race,” said Bromell.

“I am in the kind of a shape I was in when I won the world indoor title in Portland 10 years ago.

“I have been struggling with injuries for the last couple of years but now I feel ready,” added the 30-year-old.

The other finals in the evening session of day one of competition are the women's shot put and the men's triple jump.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh world indoor championships