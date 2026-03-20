MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) announced the reopening of its museums and galleries to the public, welcoming visitors back to its indoor cultural venues across Doha from today (March 21), the second day of Eid blade-->





Mathaf, Arab Museum of Modern Art.

During the Eid period, museums and galleries will be open daily to visitors until March 27, including on their regularly scheduled closing days. From the week following Eid, QM's regular opening hours will resume across all sites. Museum indoor spaces such as galleries, cafes, and retail outlets are open in line with the approved operating schedule, while outdoor sites, including Heritage and Archaeological locations, remain temporarily blade-->





National Museum of Qatar

The safety and well-being of visitors and staff remain Qatar Museums' highest priority. Appropriate measures are in place across all sites to support a safe and comfortable visit, with staff on hand to guide and assist visitors throughout their blade-->





Museum of Islamic Art

QM continues to provide access to art, heritage, and cultural experiences through its network of museums, galleries, and public art installations, welcoming audiences to engage with its programmes throughout the Eid period and beyond.

Visitors are encouraged to check QM's official website and social media channels for the latest information on opening hours, exhibitions, and visitor guidance. Museums and galleries generally operate from Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 7pm, and on Fridays from 1.30pm to 7pm, unless otherwise stated. However, some venues observe specific weekly closures.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art is closed on Mondays. The National Museum of Qatar and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum are both closed on Tuesdays, while the Museum of Islamic Art is closed on Wednesdays.

Qatar Museums galleries indoor cultural venues