From Pitch To Possibilities: Leveraging Sports To Create Economic Mobility

MENAFN - 3BL) Throughout NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, possibility seemed to pulse through every corner of the city. Spaces were buzzing with entrepreneurs refining their pitches as student innovators combined code with basketball, all imagining a future that expands the reach of the game and their own ambitions.

At Comcast, that same belief in what's possible fuels Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to opening doors to economic opportunity for all. During All-Star Week 2026, that commitment took shape in powerful ways through our collaboration with the NBA Foundation, Beyond the Ball, The Hidden Genius Project, and Knowledge House. Together, we blended the energy of sports, the creativity of technology, and the drive of entrepreneurship to create real, lasting pathways to economic mobility.

Where Innovation Meets Access

On February 12, at the Kia Forum, seven Los Angeles-based entrepreneurs took center court at the NBA Foundation's 2026 All-Star Pitch Competition. Initially competing for a total of $200,000 in cash prizes, which was ultimately doubled to $400,000 thanks to a generous donor, the founders showcased ventures designed to drive impact in their communities.

This year's competition spotlighted entrepreneurs advancing social and economic mobility across Los Angeles. The Foundation received nearly 300 applications from local business owners and selected seven finalists during the Semi-Finals, held in Los Angeles on December 2, 2025.

The seven finalists included Mayowa Arogundade, Manju Dawkins, Anwar Douglas, Yosh Miller, Hamilton Perkins, Kristina Wilson and Candace Walker.

Ahead of the Finals, each entrepreneur participated in an accelerator program led by Melissa Bradley of New Majority Ventures.

For these entrepreneurs, the competition offered more than prize money. It provided access: access to capital, mentorship, and visibility among influential leaders across the NBA family and business community. For emerging founders, securing funding and strategic guidance can be the difference between an idea that stalls and one that scales.

The winners of the finals included Perkins from Hamilton Perkins Collection, Douglas of Imperium Care and Miller of Hadley Investment Co.

Through our partnership with the NBA Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal is leveling that playing field. By connecting entrepreneurs to financial support and decision-makers, we are helping transform bold ideas into viable businesses-fueling job creation, community investment, and long-term economic growth.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Comcast Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, shares the importance of investing in communities

NBA Foundation All-Star 2026 Pitch Competition Judges: Ann Miller, Bozoma Saint John, Ted Oberwager, Will Bumpus, and Issa Rae

Hamilton Perkins announced as first place winner

Anwar Douglas takes second place prize

Yosh Miller takes third place prize of $75,000

Designing the Future of the Game

The spirit of innovation continued February 14, with the Game Changers Innovation Lab, sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal and developed in partnership with Beyond the Ball, an NBA Foundation grantee and community organization that exposes student athletes and sports enthusiasts to the science, innovation and careers behind the sport they love. This design challenge invited 50 youth from across Los Angeles to reimagine how Gen Z and Gen Alpha experience basketball.

During the Innovation Lab, participants developed tech-enabled solutions that blended gaming, social media, immersive technology, and on-court play. They pitched their ideas to a panel of judges, gaining firsthand experience in product development, storytelling, and entrepreneurship. The event culminated in a youth basketball clinic, reinforcing the connection between digital innovation and physical activity-mind and body working together.

These experiences help young people cultivate digital skills essential to the future, including design thinking, coding, data analysis, and problem-solving, while building confidence and entrepreneurial ambition.

Today's Sports Technologists, Tomorrow's Funded Founders

All-Star Week also featured a Tech Slam with youth from The Hidden Genius Project and Knowledge House, both Comcast NBCUniversal and NBA Foundation grantees. Students grade 9-12 participated in a full-day immersive experience that introduced them to sports technology, coding, analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven careers through interactive workshops, student showcases, and industry panels.

When these young technologists step onto the stage to showcase their projects, they are doing more than presenting code. They are building networks, learning to articulate their value, and positioning themselves as future founders and innovators.

By embedding digital skilling into culturally relevant spaces like sports, we help young people see where they can go. Basketball becomes more than a game. It becomes a gateway to careers in technology, media, and entrepreneurship.

Student Innovators and Coaches pose for a group picture during the Game Changers Innovation Lab sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal

Coach provides instruction to help students concept their sports innovation project

Students experience virtual reality

Judge names a winner of Game Changers Innovation Lab pitch competition

Students pitch their sports tech idea

A group of youth tour and play in the Intuit Dome during NBA All-Star 2026

Building Pathways to Opportunity

Our work with the NBA Foundation demonstrates the multiplier effect of partnership. Together, we are not only funding entrepreneurs, but we are also nurturing ecosystems of opportunity. Students gain exposure to technology and business leaders. Founders access capital and mentorship. Communities benefit from new ventures, local hiring, and expanded economic activity.

When we invest in digital skills and entrepreneurial pathways, we invest in long-term prosperity. We help ensure that innovation reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. And we create conditions for access so that ambition can translate into possibilities and achievement.

Talent exists everywhere. With Project UP, Comcast is helping ensure opportunity does too.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.