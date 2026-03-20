A Retrospective Of The Films Of Richard Daniels Brings 19 Visionary Works Into One Cinematic Experience

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > A feature-length retrospective bringing together 19 short films by Richard Daniels, showcasing his distinctive blend of documentary storytelling and movement-based cinematic expression.

Richard Daniels's Retrospective Brings 19 Visionary Short Films Together in a Landmark Cinematic Showcase.

“A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels”.

NEW YORK, NY - March 14, 2026.

A new cinematic project is set to celebrate the creative legacy of filmmaker Richard Daniels with the launch of A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels, a curated feature-length presentation bringing together the director's most distinctive short films into one immersive experience. The project brings together works developed throughout Daniels's career, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the full breadth of his artistic vision in a single cinematic presentation.

The retrospective highlights Daniels's distinctive filmmaking style, blending documentary observation, movement-driven imagery, and visual storytelling to capture the emotional textures of everyday life. By weaving individual films together into a cohesive narrative, it allows viewers to see the thematic connections that run throughout his work, including memory, creativity, community, and the subtle beauty found in pedestrian moments.

Several notable films anchor the retrospective, including“Reuven Does the Neighborhood One Last Time", a moving portrait of a young child's final walk through the neighborhood that shaped his early life, and“silently, a bloom....”, which offers an intimate look into the creative process of photographic artist Stanley Goldberg. The collection also features works such as“Adrienne's Garden”,“Dancing Sondheim”,“Skin Show/LIVE”, and“The Pandemic Dances”, showcasing Daniels's ability to move fluidly between documentary storytelling and movement-based cinematic expression.

“This retrospective is an opportunity to look back at the small moments that quietly shape our lives,” Daniels said.“Many of these films began as simple observations, but together they reveal how cinema can capture the rhythm of human experience in ways that are both personal and universal.”

Designed for presentation at film festivals, cultural institutions, and international audiences, A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels offers a thoughtful exploration of artistic expression and human connection. By bringing these films together, the project aims to introduce Daniels's work to new audiences while celebrating a body of filmmaking that transforms everyday experiences into deeply reflective cinematic moments.



About Richard Daniels

Richard Daniels is an independent filmmaker whose work explores the intersection of movement, everyday life, and visual storytelling. His films often combine documentary observation with artistic experimentation, capturing the subtle rhythms of human interaction and creative expression. Through a body of work that spans numerous short films and artistic collaborations, Daniels has developed a distinctive cinematic style that emphasizes atmosphere, reflection, and the emotional power of ordinary moments.

About the Film

A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels is a curated feature-length presentation bringing together throughout Daniels's filmmaking career. The project is designed to showcase the filmmaker's evolving artistic vision while presenting audiences with a cohesive cinematic journey through themes of creativity, memory, and human connection.

Company Information

Company Name: Daniels Films

Industry: Independent Film Production

Project: A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels

Category: Documentary / Experimental Cinema / Retrospective Film Program

Media Contact

Name: Richard Daniels

Company: Daniels Films

Email: ...

Location: New York, NY, United States

For media inquiries, interview requests, festival programming, or distribution opportunities regarding A Retrospective: Dance and Document - 19 short films by Richard Daniels, please contact the representative listed above.

