“Is Rancho Cucamonga Growing Too Fast?” David Vangorden To Address Development At April 7 CRA Meeting

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > District 2 candidate invites residents to submit questions ahead of public discussion.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - With development accelerating across the city, Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate David VanGorden will lead a public discussion on growth and infrastructure at the April 7 California Republican Assembly (CRA) meeting.

The meeting will take place Monday, April 7 at 7:00 PM at:

8520 Archibald Ave, #20 Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The event is free and open to all residents.

VanGorden will focus on what he calls a“common-sense question” facing the city:

“Is our infrastructure keeping pace with our growth?”

Recent years have seen an increase in proposed and approved housing developments throughout Rancho Cucamonga. While growth can provide benefits, residents have expressed concerns about traffic, infrastructure strain, and long-term planning.

Rather than addressing multiple issues at once, VanGorden said he plans to hold a series of focused discussions, beginning with development and infrastructure.

“This is about starting a conversation,” VanGorden said.“Residents are already talking about these issues, and this meeting gives them a chance to be part of that discussion.”

INVITATION FOR QUESTIONS

Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance. Please contact David VanGorden here.

With permission, selected submissions may be addressed during the meeting.

“I want to make sure people have the opportunity to be heard,” VanGorden said.“That's where good decisions begin.”

ABOUT DAVID VANGORDEN

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement professional and 30-year Rancho Cucamonga resident. He is running for City Council in District 2 in the November 2026 election, challenging incumbent Kristine Scott.

His campaign emphasizes responsible development, infrastructure readiness, fiscal accountability, and community engagement.

Learn more by visiting VanGorden's site here.